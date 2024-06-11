Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 714,949 Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 714,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 2,149,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aegon Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEG

Aegon Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.