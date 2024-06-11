Point72 Europe London LLP Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 770.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.14. 408,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.59 and a 52 week high of $287.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

