Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,048,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

