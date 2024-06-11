Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 255,201 shares during the quarter. Integra LifeSciences accounts for approximately 3.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Integra LifeSciences worth $31,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IART traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. 1,271,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

