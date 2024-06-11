Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $8.36 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000. Fiserv makes up 1.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 2,556,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,447. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

