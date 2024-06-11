Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 15,193,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,506,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

