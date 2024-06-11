Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $7.07 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.08% of BILL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BILL by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.62. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

