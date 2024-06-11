PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0045 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $20.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00114957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013323 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001473 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.