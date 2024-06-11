Power Corp of Canada Buys 898 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after purchasing an additional 337,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,796. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.