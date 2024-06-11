Power Corp of Canada Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.2% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $7,506,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Whitford Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.70. 1,570,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.58 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.