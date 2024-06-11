Power Corp of Canada Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1,375.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,034 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,826. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

