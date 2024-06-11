Power Corp of Canada Invests $4.51 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 99.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 81.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.
Boston Properties Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 1,382,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,003. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
