Power Corp of Canada Invests $5.12 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 2,922,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

