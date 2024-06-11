Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. Power Corp of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. 1,156,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,819. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,363 shares of company stock worth $20,081,067. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

