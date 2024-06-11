Power Corp of Canada Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Power Corp of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

ELV traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.93. 505,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

