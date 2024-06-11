Power Corp of Canada Sells 14,891 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Power Corp of Canada cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.6% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $230.07. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.