Power Corp of Canada Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Power Corp of Canada trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,866 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in HP were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,858 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,823 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2,231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 106,823 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,736. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

