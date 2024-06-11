PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.52.

PWSC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $121,131.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,813.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

