Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.93

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 25482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $312,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

