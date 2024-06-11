Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.93

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 25482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
