Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. 641,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,057. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,646,909.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,397 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,273 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

