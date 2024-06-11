PROG (NYSE:PRG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE:PRG opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

