Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Dividend Announcement

NYSE PLD opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.