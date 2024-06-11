Prom 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.38 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $9.89 or 0.00014662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $180.44 million and $2.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.45 or 1.00007773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00088617 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.08525218 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,256,850.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.