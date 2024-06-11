Prom (PROM) Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Prom has a total market cap of $178.33 million and $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $9.77 or 0.00014520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,291.36 or 0.99992209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00088520 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.08525218 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,256,850.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

