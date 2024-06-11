ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.16

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.16 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 1610435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,263 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.