ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.03. 19,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 69,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,718,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $277,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

