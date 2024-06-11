ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.75 Per Share

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ProVen VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON:PVN remained flat at GBX 59.50 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ProVen VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.30. The stock has a market cap of £153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -991.67 and a beta of 0.01.
ProVen VCT Company Profile
