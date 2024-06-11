ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.75 Per Share

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ProVen VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:PVN remained flat at GBX 59.50 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ProVen VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.30. The stock has a market cap of £153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -991.67 and a beta of 0.01.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

