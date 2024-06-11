Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.48

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 11041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.
Pulse Seismic Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$127.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.10.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 47.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 EPS for the current year.
Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend
About Pulse Seismic
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
