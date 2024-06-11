Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $730,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

NYSE IR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.57. 1,069,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,488. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

