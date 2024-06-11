Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises about 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned 5.19% of PulteGroup worth $1,136,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 464,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,115. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

