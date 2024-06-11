Putnam Investments LLC Buys 81,200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.13% of PPG Industries worth $397,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PPG Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 391,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,792. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

