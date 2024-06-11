Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $447,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Valero Energy by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.63. 801,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

