Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 3.56% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $469,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. 238,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,273. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

