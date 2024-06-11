Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,271 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $538,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,482,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,705,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

