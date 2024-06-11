Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Visa worth $618,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,885. The company has a market cap of $498.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $221.37 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.98.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

