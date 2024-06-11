Putnam Investments LLC Sells 6,343,708 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,161,598 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,343,708 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 2.21% of Southwest Airlines worth $380,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,045. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

