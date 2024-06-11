Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.9 %

Qorvo stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 647,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after buying an additional 82,426 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,969,000 after buying an additional 48,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

