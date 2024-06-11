QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of QUALCOMM worth $917,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.32. 3,898,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43. The company has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

