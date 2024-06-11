QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 1.1%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $204.78 and last traded at $207.02. 2,533,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,827,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

