Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

DGX opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

