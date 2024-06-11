RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Christine Nayoma Gordon Sells 1,500 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $91,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,945.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Nayoma Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $183,900.00.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.77 and a beta of 1.76.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

