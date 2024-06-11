Raphael Lamm Acquires 9,444 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm bought 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.18 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,031.92 ($19,888.69).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,599 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.08 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,484.92 ($17,539.68).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Raphael Lamm bought 44,861 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.13 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of A$140,414.93 ($92,990.02).

On Thursday, May 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 18,889 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of A$57,479.23 ($38,065.71).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Raphael Lamm bought 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.03 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,615.32 ($18,950.54).

On Thursday, May 9th, Raphael Lamm purchased 5,667 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.03 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,171.01 ($11,371.53).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Raphael Lamm purchased 17,472 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,416.00 ($34,712.58).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 16,072 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.95 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$47,428.47 ($31,409.58).

On Thursday, April 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 35,454 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.94 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,163.85 ($68,982.68).

On Tuesday, April 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 16,545 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$48,543.03 ($32,147.70).

On Thursday, April 11th, Raphael Lamm bought 36,696 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.93 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$107,629.37 ($71,277.73).

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 17th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.02%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

