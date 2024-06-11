Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 139.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

RJF traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $119.54. 570,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,951. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

