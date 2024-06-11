Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.00. The company has a market cap of C$426.67 million, a PE ratio of -59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

