ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.13 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 107.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $207.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00114680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013305 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

