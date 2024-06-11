Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth $14,796,000.
RDDT opened at 59.63 on Tuesday. Reddit has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 50.65.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
