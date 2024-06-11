Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,188 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after buying an additional 1,518,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 273,689 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 3,039,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,523. The firm has a market cap of $978.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

