Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,464.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,631,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473,147. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.