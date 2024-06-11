Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. 30,261,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,360,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

