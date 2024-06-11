Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,146. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

